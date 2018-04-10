National Geographic Live: A Rare Look: North Korea to Cuba

press release: A Rare Look: North Korea to Cuba with David Guttenfelder

Tuesday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. | CT

For more than 20 years, National Geographic Photojournalist David Guttenfelder has traveled the world, covering international events in more than 100 countries. Repeatedly, he has broken through political barriers to reveal isolated nations to the world, helping to open the first Associated Press news bureau in North Korea in 2011, and last year boarding the first cruise liner to a newly opened Cuba. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance. National series sponsored by The Great Courses Plus; locally sponsored by Exact Sciences.