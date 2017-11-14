National Geographic Live: Coral Kingdoms & Empires of Ice

press release: Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice with David Doubilet & Jennifer Hayes

Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Award-winning photographer David Doubilet, considered the world’s leading underwater photographer, along with his wife, aquatic biologist Jennifer Hayes, share highlights from the underwater world off several continents and in a wide variety of settings. Their presentation blends award-winning imagery with scientific data about animal foraging, mating, migration and threats to uncover the mystery and wonder of the deep. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance. National series sponsored by The Great Courses Plus; locally sponsored by Exact Sciences.