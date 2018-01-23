National Geographic Live: Point of No Return

press release: Point of No Return with Hilaree O’Neill

Tuesday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Mountaineer Hilaree O’Neill, named by Outside magazine as one of the most adventurous women in the world of sports, is celebrated for being the first woman to have climbed both Everest and its neighbor, Lhotse, in a single 24-hour period. In Point of No Return, she’ll share the gripping story of leading a five-person team to the summit of Burma’s Hkakabo Razi and how they encountered one pitfall after another, including interminable overland train rides, sketchy motorcycle trips in the rain, hellish jungle slogs, dwindling food supplies, logistical failures, howling winds, false summits, hypothermia, perilous gendarmes and —perhaps the most threatening of all — personality clashes that threatened to unravel the expedition. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance. National series sponsored by The Great Courses Plus; locally sponsored by Exact Sciences.