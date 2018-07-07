press release: Saturday – Thursday, July 7—13, 2018, Exhibition Hall. New Holland Pavilions 1 and 2, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Willow Island

The NJAS is much more than the world’s largest single-breed beef show - it is the highlight of the year for the NJAA. This year, Angus enthusiasts of all ages will gather in Madison, WI for the 50th National Junior Angus Show (NJAS). “Living the Dream” held July 7-13 at the Alliant Energy Center will be full of excitement and enthusiasm for Angus cattle and the National Junior Angus Association (NJAA). The Wisconsin and Illinois Angus Associations, Angus Auxiliaries and Junior Angus Associations have organized this year’s event

The spotlight for the week is placed on the junior members as they participate in the cattle competition, the national showmanship contest and the various individual and state contests held throughout the week