press release: Please join us this Thursday at Leopold Park from 5:30pm-8pm for Madison's National Night Out! This year's theme is "A Call for Peace" and we will all enjoy food, music, speakers, giveaways, fun activities for kids, community booths and police and fire equipment and vehicles on display. This is a time when we need families, friends and neighbors to come together in Madison – so please join us on Thursday, August 10!

Supported by the following organizations: Bram’s Addition Neighborhood Association; South Metropolitan Planning Council, Inc.; Southside Raiders Football and Cheerleading, Inc.; Southside Soccer Series - Amigos en Azul; Madison Police Department; Dane County Sheriff’s Office; Town of Madison PD; Fitchburg PD.