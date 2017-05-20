National Police Week Picnic
press release:Carriage Hills Park, 450 North Musket Ridge Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
May 20, 2017 10:00am to 2:00pm
All Law Enforcement, their families and supporters are welcome.
Scheduled vehicles on display will be UW Med Flight Helicopter, City of Madison Police Department Police Department Armored Response Vehicle (ARV), Dane County Sheriffs Department Bomb Squad, City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin State Capitol Police K9 units. Food will be available during the event. Playground equipment and a basketball court are also on site. Financial Donations will be accepted and go to the WI Law Enforcement Museum of Valor fund.
Hosted by: Capitol Police Officers Association
Phone: (608)575-5839
Info