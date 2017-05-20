National Police Week Picnic

press release:Carriage Hills Park, 450 North Musket Ridge Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

May 20, 2017 10:00am to 2:00pm

All Law Enforcement, their families and supporters are welcome.

Scheduled vehicles on display will be UW Med Flight Helicopter, City of Madison Police Department Police Department Armored Response Vehicle (ARV), Dane County Sheriffs Department Bomb Squad, City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin State Capitol Police K9 units. Food will be available during the event. Playground equipment and a basketball court are also on site. Financial Donations will be accepted and go to the WI Law Enforcement Museum of Valor fund.

Hosted by: Capitol Police Officers Association

Phone: (608)575-5839

jsoley50@yahoo.com