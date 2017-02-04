National Poop Day

press release: There was a referendum on a recent Polling Place exhibit ballot. Madison Children’s Museum staff had been deeply divided regarding the proposed celebration of Poop Day, a holiday observed after the Super Bowl in many places across the country. The issue was put to a referendum, and the young people spoke loud and clear:

Should MCM celebrate National Poop Day? Because no living thing can survive for long without pooping; and because everyone knows that poop can be really funny; and because even the word poop is pretty funny; and because pooping brings us closer by being something we all do; the Madison Children Museum will, each February, celebrate National Poop Day, with fun activities about poop.

Here are the vote totals: “Yes” to Poop Day:  571; “No” to Poop Day:  350

Following the will of the people, the museum will celebrate National Poop day at MCM on Saturday, February 4, 2017. All poop-related activities, held throughout the day, are free with admission:

  • Enjoy a reading of Everyone Poops to kick off the day at 10 a.m.
  • Test your knowledge of animal scat facts with Henry Vilas Zoo, 10 a.m.–noon
  • Learn about our city’s waste-handling systems with a guest from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, noon-2 p.m.
  • Cast models of coprolite (fossilized animal dung) and animal scat, 2–4 p.m.
  • Examine animal scat under the microscope
  • Craft with poopaper
  • Measure intestines from the animal world and craft a digestive system for a museum friend

