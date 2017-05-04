National Star Wars Day Beer Release Party with House of Brews and Dead Bird Brewing

Tex Tubb's Taco Palace 2009 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Exclusive Releases: Yub Nub Ewok Celebration Ale, Double Bladed IPA, Uncle Owen’s Toasted Farmhouse Ale and Vaderweizen. 4 pm-10 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-242-1800

