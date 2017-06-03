press release: The Friends of the Capital Springs Recreation Area is hosting a National Trails Day event with biking detours along the Capital City State Trail on Saturday, June 3rd from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will be held on segments of the trail that run through the Lewis Nine Springs E-way near Lake Farm Road in Madison. No trail pass is required on June 3rd.

Cyclists can enjoy unique detours along the Capital City Trail to learn more about the Capital Springs Recreation Area, including an interpretive tour at 10:30 am, where visitors can experience a short naturalist-led interpretive walk of marsh and prairie. This stop is located just off the trail on Lake Farm Road.

From 11:30 am to 12:45 pm, folks can drop by a “birdwatching basics” stop to try out binoculars and scopes that will be set up at the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Wildlife Observation Area on Moorland Road. This is a great opportunity for kids to learn about Wisconsin birds.

A Gilman Mounds guided tour begins at 1 pm, where cyclists can enjoy a guided tour of the Gilman Mounds in the Lewis Nine Springs E-way. This tour focuses on stewardship work to care for woodland habitat and the cultural heritage within the area.

During the event, free water and maps will be available at the Friends’ water station located at the kiosk near the Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison).

Look for large signs along the trail to guide you! Event details and a map can be found at www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org. Please contact Clare at 608-224-3606 or Carlson.clare@countyofdane.com with questions.