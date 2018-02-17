National Wear Red Day Observance & Photo Shoot

press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for the 7th Annual National Wear Red Day Event & Photo Shoot on Saturday, February 17th, 2018.

Suit up in your red best or red work-out gear and join the fight against heart disease in women -- the #1 health threat to Black Women. Get informed, inspired, and empowered to protect your heart, boost your personal fitness, and stories of survivors and others committed to living well at every stage of life.

This year's special guests include Dr. Heather Johnson, MD, Cardiologist with UW Health and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health; and Shannon All Around, Certified Personal Trainer and President of All Around Sports Fitness of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arrive by noon to be included in our special group & individual photos to be used in future campaigns to educate and inform local women about heart disease prevention. And as always, bring the whole family! This is an intergenerational event for Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Grandma and everyone!

Light refreshments will be served. Shop our vendors for life enhancing products.

Register today for this FREE EVENT. Email info@ffbww.org for questions or inquiries.