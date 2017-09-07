RSVP for Native by Design: Gardening for a Sustainable Future

press release:

Sunday, September 17, 2017 | 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting July 1: $65 ($59 FOA). Register by September 7.

Using the Arboretum’s Wisconsin Native Plant Garden as an outdoor classroom, this conference offers workshops, take-home tips, and living examples to inspire you and help you become a successful native plant gardener.

Experts will lead you step-by-step through developing, maintaining, and improving your garden. Beginners through experienced gardeners are welcome. Come with questions, learn from fellow gardeners, and go home with native gardening resources. Lunch provided. Some workshops spend time outside, so please bring clothing for variable weather conditions and walking.

Keynote address by Benjamin Vogt, landscape designer, Monarch Gardens LLC, and author of A New Garden Ethic: Cultivating Defiant Compassion for an Uncertain Future (to be published this fall).

Refunds will be given minus a $10 administrative fee until registration closes. After registration closes, a refund of half the paid fee may be given if we have someone to fill the spot. Registration may close before Sept. 7 deadline if capacity is reached. No walk-in registrations.