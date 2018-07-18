Native Plant Garden Tour

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Plants for Pollinators. Learn about summer-blooming native and ornamental species in Arboretum gardens. Susan Carpenter, Arboretum native plant gardener, will highlight plants and gardening practices that support essential pollinators in urban/suburban landscapes. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. 

Info
View Map
Environment
608-263-7888
