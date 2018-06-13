Native Plant Garden Tour
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Woodland, Savanna, and Prairie Gardens. Celebrate late spring by visiting our woodland, savanna, and prairie gardens. This tour, led by Susan Carpenter, Arboretum native plant gardener, provides an overview of the Wisconsin Native Plant Garden. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
