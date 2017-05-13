Native Plant Sale

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Friends of the Arboretum Native Plant Sale. Visit the big tent on the lawn in front of Curtis Prairie to shop for all your native plant gardening needs. Organized by FOA, open to the general public. UW-Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. ( 608) 263-7888https://arboretum.wisc.edu/get-involved/friends/native-plant-sale/

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-263-7760

