Native Plants for Gardens & Pollinators

press release: Frank Hassler of Good Oak Ecological Services will discuss native prairie plants for gardens and some of the best plants to choose to attract butterflies and pollinator insects. The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! University of Wisconsin Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener. In spring 2017, classes will be held evenings from 6:30-9:00pm at the Dane County UW-Extension office. Register for the entire class series at a discounted price or individual classes according to your interests.