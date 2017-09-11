RSVP for Natural Heritage Land Trust 20th Anniversary

press release: Join Natural Heritage Land Trust and the town of Dunn to celebrate 20 years of conservation! In April 1997, the Sinaiko farm was the first piece of land protected through our partnership. Join us in celebrating the Town’s Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) Program and the landowners who have protected more than 3,000 acres of productive farmland and the beauty of the Town of Dunn.

Bring a dish to pass. We will supply brats and beverages. Tent, tables, and chairs provided.

What: Town of Dunn 20th Anniversary Picnic

Where: Sinaiko Park, at the oak knoll on the corner of Lake Farm Rd and Alma Rd

When: Saturday, September 16, 2017 | Noon – 3:00 pm

Picnic starts at noon. Program at 1:00 pm with Dunn landowners, Don Schmidt and Bob Uphoff, and author/historian Jerry Apps.

This picnic is free to all, but space is limited and registration is required by September 11th. RSVP today!