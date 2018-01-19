Nature Explorations
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Explore plants, animals, and the cycles and processes of nature through investigations in science, STEM, and art.
We will learn about something different each week! Sometimes visitors may plant seeds, or paint, or explore the many aspects of our natural world through projects that look deeper at our solar system, the climate, animals, and nature’s seasonal cycles and processes. In the process we’ll exercise our minds and our fine motor skills.
Kids & Family