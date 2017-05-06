Navigating Brain Tumor Care
UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
May 6, 2017, Registration, 8-8:30am; Sessions, 8:30am-noon
Join us for this free workshop on Saturday, May 6, 2017. This event will provide empowering information for people living with malignant, benign or metastatic brain tumors, and their families and caregivers. During the workshop, you will:
- Learn about navigating daily life while living with a brain tumor
- Gain an understanding of brain anatomy and function
- Hear about new advances in care and treatment
- Bring your questions and be an active part of our Q & A session
Location: Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Ave.
Info
