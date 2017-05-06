Navigating Brain Tumor Care

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

May 6, 2017, Registration, 8-8:30am; Sessions, 8:30am-noon

Join us for this free workshop on Saturday, May 6, 2017. This event will provide empowering information for people living with malignant, benign or metastatic brain tumors, and their families and caregivers. During the workshop, you will:

  • Learn about navigating daily life while living with a brain tumor
  • Gain an understanding of brain anatomy and function
  • Hear about new advances in care and treatment
  • Bring your questions and be an active part of our Q & A session

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

608-265-8584

