Navigating in the Wilderness of Family Caregiving: Spiritual Tools for the Journey

press release: Are you caring for a loved one as they age or helping them navigate serious or chronic illness? Do you think about how you will manage to care for family as you and they age? No matter where you are in the life cycle, it is likely that they have a personal connection to the topic of family caregiving.

Join us for a special evening of exploring the issues of being a caregiver with Rabbi Dayle Friedman, national thought-leader and practitioner on spirituality and aging.

Caregiving might be hands-on or long-distance – for a spouse, parent, or friend. When we care for a loved one, we often feel that we can never do enough – and we usually have multiple other responsibilities to juggle. It is easy to become exhausted or depleted. In our conversation, Rabbi Friedman will examine spiritual practices that can help us as we balance competing obligations, care for our loved ones, and sustain our spirits along the way.

This talk is for people from all faiths or no faith at all. Refreshments to follow the program.

Co-hosted by: Congregation Sha'arei Shamayim and First Unitarian Society of Madison

Cost: Free and open to the public. Suggested donation - $10