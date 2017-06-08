Negative Example, Texas Bubblegum Machine, Straka & Sphynx
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Negative Example: Listen and learn for yourself at Bandcamp.
Texas Bubblegum Machine describe themselves as pure power pop. Badfinger but poppier and more powerful.
Straka and Sphynx are fronted by bass ukulele virtuoso Raka Bandyo. She is supported by New Recruits singer Eric Schinker on bass and Hum Machine drummer Eric Hartz.
