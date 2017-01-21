Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development New Volunteer Orientation

press release: Join us in transforming the face of leadership in Madison! Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development is looking for enthusiastic and committed volunteers to be part of our programs. Many opportunities exist: work directly with people, or serve behind the scenes.

This short orientation will introduce potential and new volunteers to Nehemiah, explain our philosophy of ministry, and help make a volunteer connection with one of our programs. All potential and new volunteers are encouraged to attend and see if there is an opportunity for you to make a difference.

Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development engages the greater Madison community to empower African American individuals, families, and communities to bring about hope, transformation, and justice. For more information visit http://nehemiah.org/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/.