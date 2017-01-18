Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting

2017 Neighborhood Grant Program

· Grant applications and guidelines will be available in mid-January on the city’s webpage.

· Optional Orientation Workshop will be held January 18, 2017, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 103A from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Grant applications will be due February 27, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Contact Linda Horvath, Department of Planning & Community & Economic Development, Planning Division, 608-267-1131, lhorvath@cityofmadison.com with any questions.