Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting

Google Calendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00

City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

2017 Neighborhood Grant Program

·        Grant applications and guidelines will be available in mid-January on the city’s webpage.

·        Optional Orientation Workshop will be held January 18, 2017, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 103A from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

·        Grant applications will be due February 27, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.  

Contact Linda Horvath, Department of Planning & Community & Economic Development, Planning Division, 608-267-1131, lhorvath@cityofmadison.com with any questions.

Info

City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Public Notices

Visit Event Website

608-267-1131

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Neighborhood Grant Program Orientation Meeting - 2017-01-18 18:00:00

Isthmus Coloring Contest
Print

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Friday

December 30, 2016

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer