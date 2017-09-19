Neighbors & Strangers

press release:

The challenges of diversity in Milwaukee

Diversity has been one of Milwaukee’s hallmarks since the city’s infancy. A bewildering variety of ethnic communities have emerged there, including Native Americans and French Canadians before the dawn of urban time; Yankees, Germans, Irish, Poles, and Italians in the nineteenth century; and Latinos and African Americans in the twentieth—and that’s just the major groups. Each has played a formative role in the making of Milwaukee, but harmony has not been the dominant theme in their complex coexistence. A pecking order developed early and changed regularly in Milwaukee, usually in response to the arrival of newer groups.

In the first talk of the Wisconsin Academy's The American Dream in Wisconsin Series, historian and Academy Fellow John Gurda explores how in Milwaukee, as in other American cities, differences became divisions—and how we can work to reconcile the promise of diversity with its abundant challenges.

Celebrate the American Dream in Wisconsin series at special reception that benefits Wisconsin Academy programs. From 6:00-7:00 pm, light hors d'oeurves and a cash bar will be served in the Promenade Lounge on the 2nd floor of the Overture Center. Reception guests will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with historian and Wisconsin Academy Fellow John Gurda.