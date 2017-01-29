A Big Band Holiday Celebration
Al. Ringling Theatre, Baraboo, WI
Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: 608-356-8864
Music from this show includes exciting new excerpts from the Nutcracker in a jazz style arranged by Joel Kaye.
Traditional holiday songs such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Winder Wonderland, Jingle Bells,
The First Noel, and more feature vocalist Angela Babler
and great soloists all with a 24-piece orchestra performed
in the style of Stan Kenton.
"Funky Tea Dance" by Neophonic Jazz Orchestra
Al. Ringling Theatre, Baraboo 136th Fourth Ave., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913 View Map