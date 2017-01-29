Neophonic Jazz Orchestra

Al. Ringling Theatre, Baraboo 136th Fourth Ave., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

A Big Band Holiday Celebration

Al. Ringling Theatre, Baraboo, WI

Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets:  608-356-8864

Music from this show includes exciting new excerpts from the Nutcracker in a jazz style arranged by Joel Kaye. 

Traditional holiday songs such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Winder Wonderland, Jingle Bells

The First Noel, and more feature vocalist Angela Babler 

and great soloists all with a 24-piece orchestra performed 

in the style of Stan Kenton.

