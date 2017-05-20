press release: The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra, Wisconsin’s premier large ensemble preserving the Stan Kenton era, features a unique instrumental makeup of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, mellophones and rhythm section, giving the group an unparalleled richness and fullness of sound. Its repertoire includes many classic arrangements from the Kenton era as well as exceptional new compositions and arrangements by Kenton Orchestra alumnus, music director and conductor Joel Kaye.