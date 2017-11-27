Nerd Spelling Bee: Fantasy

press release: N-E-R-D. Relive your elementary school glory days at the Nerd Spelling Bee. The only difference is the words are a little more exciting and you get to have a beer in your hand when you step up to the mic. Each edition will feature a different theme or topic. Sign-up starts at 6PM and contestants start taking the stage at 7PM.

This edition's theme is FANTASY. Game of Thrones. Harry Potter. Star Wars. You can dream it, but can you spell it? Can I get any alternate pronunciations?