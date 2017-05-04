New Belgium & Goose Island Tap Takeover

Dexter's Pub 301 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

This night has become a MCBW tradition. Stop in and see how these two breweries have outdone each other this year. 11 am-close.

Dexter's Pub 301 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-244-3535

