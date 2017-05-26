New Glarus Music Festival

press release: Music Fest is the product of the New Glarus Youth Committee, a non-profit organization formed by a group of New Glarus area citizens over 12 years ago with the intention of promoting and facilitating the youth of the area. We meet on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 PM at the New Glarus Hotel on 1st. Street and 6th Ave. All meetings are open to the public and we always welcome new members to join. We vote and pass resolutions as a quorum.

Our largest fundraising activity is the annual New Glarus MUSIC FEST traditionally held each Memorial Holiday weekend (Friday-Sunday). The fest is expanding this year and details will be made available very soon. To stay up-to-date, please like our FACEBOOK PAGE.