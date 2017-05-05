New Holland Tap Feature

HopCat 222 W. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

We showcase some limited offerings from our friends and fellow Michigan natives at New Holland Brewing Co. 6-8 pm.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

