Olbrich Gardens-Evjue Commons 3330 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Olbrich's Mother's Day Concert

Wander through flower gardens blooming with spring and enjoy a Mother's Day concert by the New Horizons Concert Band at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Stroll through spring blooms in the Wildflower Garden, Meadow Garden, and Rock Garden. Then, take in the scents, sounds, and sights of the tropics in the Bolz Conservatory.

The New Horizons Concert Band performs at 2 p.m. in the Evjue Commons. Suggested admission donation for the concert is $2.

Olbrich Gardens-Evjue Commons 3330 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

608-246-4550

