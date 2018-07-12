New Moon Meditation
press release: Join us for a group New Moon Meditation for universal cooperation and good will. The meditation is sponsored by the Imagineers and will be held at Earthsong Books and Gifts, 2214 Kennedy Rd, Janesville, on July 12, at 7:00 pm. Sharing the seed thought, "All can choose to live in Light." Donations accepted but not expected.
Earthsong Books, Janesville 2214 Kennedy Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53545
