New Pinney Library Update

press release:

Members of the public are invited to join OPN Architects, library managers and staff, and city engineering staff as preliminary plans for the new Pinney Library are unveiled in a formal presentation on Wednesday, January 31, 6:30-8:00pm at the Pinney Library on 204 Cottage Grove Road.

Three public meetings in the summer and fall of 2017 offered members of the public opportunities to share hopes and dreams for the new neighborhood library and talk to library managers, city engineering staff and architects during the concept design phase of the project. Draft design ideas have previously been shared at those meetings and other city presentations, and are visible at madisonpubliclibrary.org/pinney

The future Pinney Library location will be located in the Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s (RDC) “Royster Corners” mixed use development located at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road in a 20,000 square foot space. Pre-design work began in summer 2017, followed by the design phase commencing in fall/winter 2017-8. Pinney Library construction is anticipated to commence late summer 2018, and the new library is expected to open in late 2019.

The new Pinney Library will feature expanded seating and meeting spaces; improved spaces for children and teens, including a Play Lab space for young children ages 0-5; an outdoor space for events and programs; updated technology; a quiet reading area; and a drive-through book drop. The library will be a model building for sustainability, with the hopes of attaining LEED Gold certification.

Those interested in learning more about the Pinney Library project can visit the following sites, or sign up for project updates at madisonpubliclibrary.org/pinney