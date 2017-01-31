New Poetry from Uruguay

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Presented by Javier Etchevarren, Virginia Lucas and Jesse Lee Kercheval 

 Two visiting Uruguayan poets Javier Etchevarren and Virginia Lucas will read a few of their poems and talk about their work, about Uruguayan poetry and about their inclusion in the two anthologies "América invertida: An Anthology of Emerging Uruguayan Poets" and "Earth, Water and Sky: A Bilingual Anthology of Environmental Poetry". Both edited by the UW Professor Jesse Lee Kercheval, who also translated Etchevarren's book, "Fábula de un hombre desconsolado"("Fable of an Inconsolable Man") published by Action Books at Notre Dame University. Kercheval will talk about both anthology projects, translating and Uruguayan poetry.

Coffee & light snacks will be provided

Free & open to the public

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

608-262-2811

