press release: Please join us for the first annual Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) international film series!

As part of this year’s International Education Week programming, IRIS along with its regional centers and the International Division, will be showing a series of international films.

Several of the selected films have a UW-Madison connection (faculty, students and alumni) which we hope will make the series even more interesting.

Friday, Nov. 17: “NEW YEAR BABY” – This is the first documentary directed by a Cambodian-American woman about her family’s survival… “We want to move and inspire Americans and the world with this story of love, joy & pardon. Our promise is to share New Year Baby with 100 million people in 10 years, transforming a conversation of victimhood and shame into one of heroism and honor. Join us for the journey.” -Socheata Poeuv

74 Minutes, in English

7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.), Edgewood College, Predolin Auditorium, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

Co-sponsored by the Center for Southeast Asian Studies, Edgewood College, and UNA-USA Dane County Chapter