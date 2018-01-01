press release: The 13th annual Fleet Feet New Year’s Day Dash will be held at Quaker Steak & Lube in Middleton. This 5-mile chip-timed run and 2-mile walk is followed by a party at Quaker Steak and Lube including wings, Wisconsin Brewing Company beer, great prizes, giveaways and New Year’s Day bowl games on large screen TV’s!

Participants all receive a one-of-a-kind knit hat, drinking glass and a free beer at the after party. Finishers will all get a unique and fabulous medal.

A portion of the proceeds of the race will benefit Huntington’s Disease Society of America.