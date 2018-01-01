New Year’s Day Dash

Google Calendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00

RSVP

Quaker Steak and Lube, Middleton 2259 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: The 13th annual Fleet Feet New Year’s Day Dash will be held at Quaker Steak & Lube in Middleton. This 5-mile chip-timed run and 2-mile walk is followed by a party at Quaker Steak and Lube including wings, Wisconsin Brewing Company beer, great prizes, giveaways and New Year’s Day bowl games on large screen TV’s!

Participants all receive a one-of-a-kind knit hat, drinking glass and a free beer at the after party. Finishers will all get a unique and fabulous medal.

A portion of the proceeds of the race will benefit Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Info
Quaker Steak and Lube, Middleton 2259 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
RSVP
Google Calendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Day Dash - 2018-01-01 10:00:00