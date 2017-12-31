New Year's Eve Celebration

press release: Ring in the New Year with the Essen Haus and Come Back In. They're throwing an all-inclusive New Year's Eve party complete with bottomless bier, wine and featured liquors, all you can eat buffets, live music, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Public lockout begins at 6 p.m. and so do the all-inclusive deals.

Finger food favorites, salad bar selections, main course entrees and late night goodies will be available throughout the night. Half-liter steins of the Essen Haus' 16 German tap biers and the Come Back In's 26 craft and import brews will be served until 3 a.m., as will bottled bier, glasses of Haus wine and single pours of select liquors.

The David Austin Band will provide the polka at the Essen Haus beginning at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Live at Nine and their horn-fueled rock and blues will be next door at the Come Back In. Both bands play until 1 a.m., with a 2018 countdown break just before midnight.

Tickets are on sale now for those 21 and over. They may be purchased over the phone or in person for $75 before Dec. 23 or for $80 from Dec. 27-31 (or until sold out). Visit www.essen-haus.com/events/new-years-eve for complete details or call 608-258-8619 to purchase a ticket for all-inclusive New Year's Eve fun. Prost.