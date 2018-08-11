Sam Hankins, Soul Company, Luke Hrovat-Staedter, Tweed Funk, Odd Man Owt, Trilogy, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, M-Trane

× Expand http://samhankinsmusic.com/ Sam Hankins

press release: Next Level Artists Showcase is in its second year and is already one of the best music events in Madison. Next Level Artists Showcase is a free one-day outdoor music event that serves as a platform for a cross-section of music genres (i.e. pop, R&B, contemporary jazz, blues, etc.) showcasing local artists. The 2018 Music Fest will feature eight artists, headlined by jazz trumpeter, Sam Hankins. Other performers include Soul Company, Luke Hrovat-Staedter, Tweed Funk, Odd Man Owt, Trilogy, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, M-Trane.

Saturday, August 11, 2018, 1-8 PM, 1602 S. Park St. (Labor Temple Grounds)

Charge: Free to the public