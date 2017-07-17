Next Steps
Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Come join Justified Anger as we lay out a series of opportunities for people to get involved eliminating racial disparities. This event is designed for people who have acquired knowledge of the challenges facing African Americans in the US, and want to know how they can help. Free event. Feel free to bring a friend!
July 17, 6:30p-8p, 633 W. Badger Rd
Info
Politics & Activism, Public Notices