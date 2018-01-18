press release: Madison's Funniest Comic 2017 and Top 3 Finalist in 2017 Seattle International Comedy Competition Nick Hart brings a one man show; Managing A Nervous Breakdown: An Evening with Nick Hart to the North Street Cabaret on Thursday January 18th. A departure from his stand-up, the show will consist of stories and songs about growing up in the South, losing friends to cancer, and what makes artists become artists.

8-10p $5 at the door. 610 N. Street