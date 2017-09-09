Nick Orlowski

press release: Opening Reception Saturday, September 9, from 6pm-8pm, U-Frame-It, 857 E. Johnson St. Continues through 11/1.

Nick Orlowski: Mobile Phonography  

Madison based photographer Nick Orlowski uses unnaturally vivid color, double exposure, and digital filters to create compositions using his iPhone as the tool to capture and manipulate images. These photographs build layers of blurred color which reference Color Field Paintings by focusing on reflective surfaces to reduce the sense of space. His choice of subject matter may at first glance seem commonplace but  Orlowski delves into the potential of these images to make the familiar feel unfamiliar.

U-Frame-It-East 857 E. Johnson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
