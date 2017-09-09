× Expand Nick Orlowski Detail from a photograph by Nick Orlowski.

press release: Opening Reception Saturday, September 9, from 6pm-8pm, U-Frame-It, 857 E. Johnson St. Continues through 11/1.

Nick Orlowski: Mobile Phonography

Madison based photographer Nick Orlowski uses unnaturally vivid color, double exposure, and digital filters to create compositions using his iPhone as the tool to capture and manipulate images. These photographs build layers of blurred color which reference Color Field Paintings by focusing on reflective surfaces to reduce the sense of space. His choice of subject matter may at first glance seem commonplace but Orlowski delves into the potential of these images to make the familiar feel unfamiliar.