Nick Petrie’s riveting debut, The Drifter, introduced us to the memorable Peter Ash and earned the recognition of fans, critics, and readers alike. In 2017, Petrie was recognized with an Edgar Award nomination and an Anthony Award nomination (to name a few), and received the ITW Thriller Award for Best New Novel. Putnam is thrilled to celebrate the return of Nick Petrie’s captivating and celebrated work with Light it Up (Putnam; January 16, 2018). The third installment in the widely acclaimed series featuring protagonist Peter Ash—who Lee Child himself has called “the real deal” in comparison to his own Jack Reacher—Light it Up is an action-packed, finely tuned thriller that readers of John Sandford, Michael Connelly, and Robert Crais will devour.