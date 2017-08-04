press release: Local Madison-area Singer/Songwriter, Nick Venturella, performs songs that highlight the peaks and valleys of life as a parent of an autistic child. Venturella is set to share his songs and positive message in his debut performance at Verona’s Fisher King Winery on Friday August 4, 2017.

Nick Venturella’s music examines the ups and downs of life underscored by a spirit of hope. The messages of his songs resonate with anyone working through the human condition, but may ring most true for many parents of autistic children and/or those with other developmental differences. Venturella has an autistic child of his own. Many of his songs showcase the emotional highs and lows brought forth by navigating a neurodiverse world pondering love, relationships, kids and life.

Venturella, an interdisciplinary creative professional, who also runs, AutismHR.com -- an educational website that teaches autistic adults how to use the Gig Economy to earn a meaningful income -- will be performing his music on Friday August, 4, 2017 at the Fisher King Winery (located at 1105 Laser Street Verona, Wisconsin 53593) beginning at 6:30pm.

“Songs are just poetic stories put to music,” says Venturella. “But the medium taps heavily into our emotions, which is why music is so powerful and moving. For me, in the last 20-plus years, music has always been a way for me to make sense of the world I’m experiencing day-to-day. When my songs relay a message that resonates with others, I feel like I’m contributing to something far bigger than the expression of my little musical poems.”

Venturella’s most recent, Light of Mourning, album is autobiographical. It examines a specific time period in his life, from the birth of his autistic son through the first few years of his son’s life.

“The song, ‘I’m In If You’re In,’ is an ode to my wife to never give up on us or our kids, says Venturella. “‘This Could Be’ is a message to my son that I will remain dedicated to teaching him the best of what I know to prepare him for the world he’ll have to navigate. Venturella continues, “And ‘Where Do You Go,’ identifies the struggle many parents of autistic children face when they have limited communication with their autistic child.”