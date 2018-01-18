Fake News, The Bitter Nothings, Small Battles, Nico Roberts
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: 8:00PM: On acoustic guitar with thoughtful original lyrics and vocal bliss, Nico Roberts takes the stage
9:00PM Dark and ambient sound, metal grooves on electric guitar, bass, and drums by Small Battles
9:45PM Folk Freak on acoustic guitar by The Bitter Nothings featuring Noah Green on electric lead
10:45 Electric punk and rock guitar with heavy drum and bass beats by Fake News
