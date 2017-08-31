RSVP for Night Landscape Lighing Walk

press release: Join Olbrich's Director of Horticulture Jeff Epping for an after-hours walk through the spectacularly illuminated outdoor gardens. Olbrich, with help from Midwest lighting expert Joel Reinders and FXLuminaire, has been adding segments of lighting to the gardens since 1999, when award-winning international landscape designer Janet Lennox Moyer created Olbrich's landscape lighting master plan. The lighting creates breathtaking evening garden views that must be seen to be appreciated. Jeff will also share ideas that you can incorporate into your home landscape. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, September 7, 7-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: August 31

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-13