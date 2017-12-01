Night Light

press release: All are welcome for an evening of art and community! Featured shows include: Curious by Lindsay Marx, Sone una Milpa featuring artists J. Leigh Garcia and Maria Amalia, Who Matters?: An Intergenerational Photo and Story Project* by Jennie Bastian, and Artist-in-Residence, Kim Charles Kay.

*Installation: Who Matters?: An Intergenerational Photo and Story Project Exhibition Opening In August and September of 2017, Madison Senior Center and Madison Public Library teamed up with local photographer Jennifer Bastian and local author Pam Phillips Olson to capture pictures and stories of multigenerational relationships. Families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors participated with only one rule: at least one person in the photo had to be 55 years of age or older. The photos and accompanying stories that came out of these sessions will be on display for the month of December at Madison Public Library and Madison Senior Center.