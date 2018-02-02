Night Light

press release: Warm up with this Winter with art & community at the library! Join us on the evening of Friday, February 2 from 7-10 pm to celebrate the opening of exhibitions by Eric Baillies and Linda Levinson. (with live music by ​ASUMAYA​!)

The Art of a Still Life by Eric Baillies dives into the stillness of everyday objects through natural light with large and ultra large format photography. This series of still life images largely incorporates Wisconsin plants, food and natural patterns and textures in nature with

both tintype and collodion glass negatives.

The Hidden Souls of Books by Linda Levinson is a series of photograms (camera-less images) made on cyanotype and silver photographic paper, from books scanned and exhibited as large-scale archival inkjet prints.

Artist-in-Residence, Rachal Duggan of RADillustrates will lead various drawing activities throughout the evening for guests to partake in!

Drinks by ​Gib's​ Bar.