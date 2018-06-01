press release: Night Light: An Evening of Color, Line, & Play for Adults!

All are welcome to join in an evening exploring Color, Line, and Play. Experience an exploratory exhibition by Laura and Sachi Komai, dabble in various collaborative art projects, and dive into the world of Anji Play. Swing in for a bit or stay all night!

Line & Color are Sisters: Two sisters with the same upbringing and genetics approach art-making with different talents and interests. Competing, collaborating, working independently or in reaction to the other, Laura and Sachi Komai have been sisters for fortysomething years, artists for slightly less than that, and coworkers for 15 years. These two sisters, with their individual focus on color and line respectively, interact with and influence each other, and touch on questions of how line and color interact within the worlds of art and nature.

Anji Play: Remember how it felt to sink deep into the world of play as a child? Let's see if we can reclaim some of that joy as adults. Get an exclusive sneak peek of the library's newly arrived Anji Play materials and re-discover your own self-determined play without any of those pesky kids telling you what to do. Learn more about Anji Play at www.anjiplay.com/parents. Cash bar available.

The Bubbler and the Media Lab are supported by grants from Madison Public Library Foundation and The Friends of the Madison Public Library.

For more information, see http://www.madisonbubbler.org