Night Light

to Google Calendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Diane Endres Ballweg Art Gallery on the 3rd floor will feature a collaborative show by artists James Bellucci and Bill Amundson, while 1st and 2nd floor will highlight The Memory Cloth Project. Current Bubbler artist-in-residence Richie Morales will be in the continuing work on Estamos y Crecemos en Madison and a screening of the film Walk a Mile in Their Shoes will play starting at 8pm

Drinks available from Gib's - we'd love to see you there!!

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-266-6300

to Google Calendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Night Light - 2017-06-02 19:00:00