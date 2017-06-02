Night Light

press release: The Diane Endres Ballweg Art Gallery on the 3rd floor will feature a collaborative show by artists James Bellucci and Bill Amundson, while 1st and 2nd floor will highlight The Memory Cloth Project. Current Bubbler artist-in-residence Richie Morales will be in the continuing work on Estamos y Crecemos en Madison and a screening of the film Walk a Mile in Their Shoes will play starting at 8pm

Drinks available from Gib's - we'd love to see you there!!