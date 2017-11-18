press release:

USA | 1968 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: George A. Romero

Cast: Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Russell Streiner

‘They’re coming to get you!’ Seven people hole up in a country farmhouse while an army of flesh-eating zombies try to get in. The first in Romero’s cycle of ghoulish satires remains a touchstone of modern horror drama, and its essential power to chill remains undiminished despite scores of imitations and remakes. A new, Romero-approved 4K restoration from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Janus Films, will be screened.

Jonathan Demme & George Romero: Heroes of Cinema

With four screenings this fall, we will commemorate the careers of two remarkable and enormously influential directors who passed away in 2017. Jonathan Demme (1944-2017), known for his energized, music loving and often humanistic body of work, will be represented by his totally unpredictable 1986 screwball comedy Something Wild and his revered 1984 Talking Heads concert movie, Stop Making Sense. George A. Romero (1940-2017) announced his arrival on the movie scene in 1968 with Night of the Living Dead, the first in his hugely popular cycle of flesh-eating zombie horror satires and a movie that launched an entire sub-genre in entertainment. Often shown in inferior copies, a glorious new restoration of Night of the Living Dead will be shown, along with Romero’s fun variation on his zombie cycle from 1973, The Crazies.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.