press release: Night of the Living Humanities takes place on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the University Club, 803 State St. The minimum per-person donation is $30 (or $35 after Oct. 12), a portion of which is tax deductible. RSVP at odyssey.wisc.edu/rsvp or by contacting director Emily Auerbach.

"Night of the Living Humanities is a colorful, inspiring, magical evening that helps support a vital program," Auerbach says. "In a region that suffers from a significant achievement gap, along with high levels of poverty among African American, Latino, and Asian American families, the Odyssey Project is needed more than ever 15 years after its launch."

At Night of the Living Humanities, Odyssey Project staff and students dress as literary and historical figures who play a role in the Odyssey humanities course. Attendees also have the option of dressing up, with prizes awarded for best costume.

The Odyssey Project began with a modest goal: to create a two-semester humanities class for 30 low-income adults facing barriers to higher education. Fifteen years later, the University of Wisconsin-Madison program has become so much more than that. It has had a profound effect on the local community, helping to break the generational cycle of poverty.